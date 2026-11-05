Tom Cruise’s Top Gun 3 Just Got an Update as Miles Teller Answers Top Gun 4 Question

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

The future of Top Gun 3 has come up again, with Miles Teller sharing his thoughts on the sequel during a recent television appearance. While discussing the next chapter with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor also responded to an unexpected suggestion. His comments offer a glimpse into the conversation surrounding the franchise’s next chapter.

Miles Teller has offered a fresh update on Top Gun 3, although he stopped short of confirming whether he would return for the next installment. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor was asked about Tom Cruise’s earlier public comments regarding a third film. Their conversation also took an unexpected turn when host Jimmy Kimmel suggested skipping the third movie altogether and moving directly to Top Gun 4.

Kimmel opened the discussion by reminding Teller, “Tom Cruise said there was going to be a Top Gun 3.” Teller responded with playful surprise, asking, “Oh, he did.”

The host explained, “He said it in like I don’t know in the spring or something like that, but I haven’t seen anything about it since then.” He followed up by asking, “Have you heard anything about this?” and then, “You know about it? Are you in it for sure?”

Teller did not offer a definite answer about his participation. Instead, he said, “I don’t know. I know everybody’s really excited about it. I know. You know, Tom, I think he said the next thing he’s doing, he’s going to race some cars. That’s Days of Thunder. And then I hope he wants to fly some planes, too.”

Kimmel asked whether the filmmakers had ever considered going directly to Top Gun 4 and whether Teller would mention the idea to Cruise. Teller responded enthusiastically, saying, “Dude, I’ll go straight to the top with that idea. That is money-making ideas.”

Top Gun 3 is officially in active development at Paramount Pictures. However, Teller’s comments do not confirm his involvement or provide a production timeline for the sequel.

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