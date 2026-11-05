Kai Trump’s Romance Rumors With Football Star Hit a Snag — Report

(Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Dating rumors involving Kai Trumpand University of Miami football player Jake Weinberg have been shut down by her representative. Despite recent speculation about a possible romance, the pair are reportedly just friends.

A representative for Kai, the 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, confirmed the news to TMZ. The spokesperson made it clear that Kai and Weinberg are not dating. The clarification follows online chatter after the two were reportedly spotted at the same restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, their appearance at the same venue does not appear to signal a romantic connection. Both currently attend the University of Miami, giving them a shared college connection. Kai joined the university in 2026 and competes on its women’s golf team. Meanwhile, Weinberg plays football for the Hurricanes as their kicker.

Weinberg previously played two seasons at Florida State University before transferring to Miami. He has also enjoyed a strong season with the team. According to the outlet, he has converted all 43 of his extra-point attempts and made seven of eight field-goal attempts.

Kai Trump romance rumors also brought attention to her previous comments about dating. During a January 2026 appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Kai discussed how difficult it can be to go on dates with Secret Service agents nearby.

“To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re… going on a date with a guy and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she explained.

She added that she had learned to focus on her date and not let the security presence bother her. “I try my best to not let it bother me,” she said, describing how she had become more comfortable with the arrangement.

Meanwhile, Kai faced a separate challenge in her college golf career. In October, she revealed that she had undergone wrist surgery after sustaining an injury during her first tournament of the season.

Although she initially hoped to avoid surgery, she said discussions with her family, coaches, and athletic training staff helped her decide on the procedure. Kai acknowledged that recovery would take time but remained determined to return to the sport.

The post Kai Trump’s Romance Rumors With Football Star Hit a Snag — Report appeared first on Mandatory.