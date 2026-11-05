Meghan Markle’s Australia Plans Raise Questions About Her Kids — Expert

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Meghan Markle is facing renewed scrutiny following reports that she is preparing to film in Australia. After the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry relocated to the UK at the end of August, reports of an upcoming work stint in Australia have led royal commentators to question how the family will manage the transition.

Royal correspondent Sarah Hewson questions whether Meghan Markle’s Australia plans will affect her kids’ schooling

Meghan Markle is set to appear on Junior MasterChef Australia’s upcoming season, which will film in Australia in 2027. However, it has not been confirmed whether Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be joining her. The Sussex children recently changed schools in the UK after their security team raised concerns about their previous commute. The possibility of another move has now prompted questions about how the family’s arrangements could work during Meghan’s filming commitment.

On The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, the Duchess of Sussex was criticized for the possibility of relocating her kids again. “Career-wise for her, it’s, you know, it’s good news,” host Sarah Hewson said. She continued, “What about for the kids who they’ve just brought over to the UK, got settled in a new school. Is that going to change anything or do we think the kids will be going?” The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson shared his thoughts. “The children thing is a really interesting thing because we know that they’ve already changed schools once,” he said.

Wilkinson added, “They said they were coming back to the UK for the children’s schooling. So these are unanswered questions…” The royal editor was unsure whether it would be “an exceptionally long period for Meghan and Harry.” He wondered if the Sussexes will take their kids to another school. “Is it going to be another um you know, traffic crisis outside of school in Sydney or Melbourne or something? But yeah, I would really like a little kind of welcome break…,” Wilkinson said.

Hewson felt Harry could take the kids for a trip to Australia if it occurs during school days. “[They could] take the kids to go out and see mum while she’s working,” the royal correspondent explained.

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