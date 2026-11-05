Kim Kardashian & Jennifer Lawrence Are Twins in Matching PJs & Robes

Photo Credit: Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence are making waves on the internet with their new outing. The two ladies were spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. They twinned in PJs and robes from Kardashian’s SKIMS new holiday collection, serving major girls night in energy for their outdoor appearance.

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence enjoy a fun night out in matching outfits

Take a look at the latest photos of Kim K and JLaw enjoying a fun night out in matching outfits:

Kardashian and Lawrence were spotted in NYC in matching robes from SKIMS’s new holiday campaign. They wore the brand’s limited-edition espresso velour hooded oversized robe. The “All’s Fair” star wore the robe over a limited-edition cami-and-pant sleep set. The set featured the Onyx Floral Deer print.

While the duo matched the robe and pants, Lawrence chose a long-sleeve shirt from the brand’s Henley and legging sleep set. The ladies finished the look with black oversized shades.

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