Donald Trump Gives Unexpected Answer After Vance Blames White House

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President Donald Trump surprisingly backed Vice President JD Vance‘s blunt criticism of the administration’s own priorities after Republicans suffered sweeping midterm losses. Vance blamed the White House’s focus on the Iran war and other issues for driving 2024 Trump voters toward Democrats, and Trump’s response stunned observers.

Why the president agreed with criticism of his administration’s priorities

Speaking at a press conference at his ballroom construction site, Donald Trump was asked whether he agreed with JD Vance’s post. The president said he did, stating: “I know how he feels about it. I think it was fine; I thought it was good. We knew that; I knew that when I went in.”

Trump further added, “I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up… At the same time, if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again because long-term. It’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” The president said he had spoken with Vance but did not elaborate.

Vance’s post declared that the GOP had lost even in reliably Republican areas due to a failure to deliver on campaign promises. He said 2024 Trump supporters largely abandoned the administration over the Iran war, cost of living, a lack of “America First” policies, and the U.S.’s relationship to Israel — policies on which the vice president holds starkly different views than Trump. Don Jr. amplified Vance’s post, replying: “Every word of this is ???.”

However, Trump’s early reaction to the midterm results differed sharply. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote about an hour after polls closed. Hours later, he blamed his hand-picked candidates: “They didn’t like the candidates in most cases. Just one of those things.”

Overall, the comments also sparked an on-air debate on Fox News, where Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen called Vance’s remarks “disloyal to the president of the United States,” saying, “All I heard was, ‘We lost because of the Iran war.’ Why is his vice president saying something different?”

As such, the midterm aftermath has placed the Vance–Trump dynamic under scrutiny as Republicans weigh their path forward.

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