CBS Affiliate Sports Anchor Announces Surprise Exit After 4 Years

Photo Credit: CBS

After four years on air, a CBS affiliate sports anchor has announced a surprise exit from the station. The news follows the retirement of Mike Cejka, the longtime meteorologist at Buffalo’s CBS affiliate, WIVB-TV.

CBS affiliate anchor Nate Ryan announces exit from KENS 5

San Antonio sports viewers are in for a major change as a familiar face is about to disappear from local televisions. In a Wednesday, November 4, Instagram post, Nate Ryan shared a bit of “personal news” with his audience. The KENS 5 evening sports anchor, best known to local fans for his Spurs courtside reporting, announced that he is leaving at the end of the week.

Paired with a carousel of pictures tracing his anchoring journey, the caption said, “It’s been the ultimate privilege to represent this station, continuing a legacy that’s spanned over 75 years. To have led the Sports Department for the last 4+ years is one of the honors of my life. Hopefully they were as much fun for you, as they were for me…..Every. Single. Night.”

In a reflection on his career so far, the Chicago native said that joining KENS had been a stroke of luck. He remembered starting out beside Isis, Henry, and Billy T on the prime-time desk and instantly forming a strong bond with them. The CBS reporter further shared that the laughter and memories from their time on set would remain with him for life.

Wrapping up, Ryan expressed his gratitude to the viewers. He confirmed that his loyalty ultimately belonged to the people of San Antonio, not just the station. The concluding lines read, “Thank you for welcoming me into your city, and into your homes. Hopefully you still do in the future.” Additionally, he revealed that Thursday marks his final newscast and promised more updates then.

The comments quickly filled with disappointment and support, with one fan writing, “Thanks for being a legend.” Another commented, “SAN ANTONIO LOVES YOU.” A supporter echoed, “Good luck, bud. Been watching you on Spurs games.”

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