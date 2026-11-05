Donald Trump Issues ‘Finish the Job’ Warning to Iran After Midterm Results

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Donald Trump just issued his most direct threat yet to Iran after a bruising election night for Republicans. The president warned Tehran to accept a nuclear deal or face consequences, while a retired general outlined what could force Iran’s hand.

Donald Trump has a warning for Iran after midterm election

President Donald Trump warned Iran he could “finish the job very easily” if Tehran refuses a binding nuclear deal, Fox News reported. “Certainly if Iran doesn’t behave, I will,” Trump said about potential military action. He added that a deal remains possible if Iran cooperates. “And if they do, you know, we can sign something up,” he said.

Trump’s remarks came after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections. Vice President J.D. Vance blamed the war in Iran for the party’s defeats. Trump acknowledged the conflict likely hurt Republican candidates at the polls. He maintained, however, that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons justified his actions.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Spider Marks argued economic pressure could break the impasse with Tehran. “At some point they’ve got to stroke checks, they’ve got to open schools, they’ve got to open markets,” Marks told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” He also warned that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps views the standoff as existential. Further weakening Iran’s defenses could push Tehran closer to Russia and China, Marks cautioned.

Marks also weighed in on Trump’s proposal to end roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel. He supported the move and said weapons sales and intelligence sharing would continue regardless. “That partnership … is not going to go away,” Marks said. The retired general indicated the U.S.-Israel relationship extends beyond direct financial assistance.

Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander, Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qaani, responded by warning Washington against underestimating the “Resistance Front.” A senior IRGC adviser separately threatened “disproportionate” retaliation against any future attacks. Meanwhile, Democrats vowed to use their new congressional majorities to end the conflict through the power of the purse.

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