Meghan Markle’s As Ever Expansion Plans Hit a Global Snag — Report

(Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Meghan Markle reportedly has plans to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in the global market. However, according to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex‘s plans have come across a global obstacle. The Duchess has allegedly been looking forward to expanding trademark protection for her brand globally. Per the report, her plan has faced objections in several countries. The report comes amid different speculations regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand’s future.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever trademark applications encounters objections in four countries, per report

The trademark applications for Meghan Markle’s brand, As Ever, have reportedly encountered objections in four countries. As reported by Newsweek, back in June 2025, the Duchess of Sussex declared that she has a plan to take her lifestyle brand global.

According to the report, filings from several countries show that her plans have been coming together. The brand has reportedly been seeking rights that cover everything, from cosmetics and cocktails to retail stores, home furnishings, podcasts, television shows, and films.

In the meantime, the news outlet reported that applications by Meghan Markle’s As Ever have faced objections in four countries, including Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Brazil, from trademark authorities. The authorities have allegedly “questioned the breadth of some proposed business activities.”

Furthermore, the publication reported that officials from South Korea also went on to flag a possible conflict between earlier trademarks of As Ever recorded under the same brand and Meghan Markle’s latest trademark application. According to the report, nothing suggests that the Duchess of Sussex has the intention to launch every service or product listed, since applications for trademarks are usually filed in a defensive way in order to stop other brands from establishing similar branding or brand names.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand told them that “We’re not worried. This is all pretty routine. There are different processes for different territories.” “The main thing is the As Ever brand continues to grow and go from strength to strength,” the insider added.

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