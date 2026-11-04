King Charles Wouldn’t Have ‘Anticipated’ the Royal Family Scandals — Expert

Photo Credit: Ben Stansall-Pool/Getty Images

An expert claims that King Charles never “anticipated” the scandals that would later test the royal family. His Majesty ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The news has emerged as the King, alongside Queen Camilla, faces major controversies surrounding the royal family, legal developments, and public pressure.

Expert Phil Dampier suggests King Charles wouldn’t have predicted any of the royal family scandals blowing up

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, King Charles could never have imagined the wave of scandals that would engulf the monarchy.

Since taking the crown, the reigning monarch has faced mounting scrutiny over his disgraced younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has also had to navigate the ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with speculation about the pair’s unexpected return to the UK.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal commentator Phil Dampier said that the King would never have foreseen the extent to which the family’s controversies would escalate. He also commended the monarch for handling the fallout so effectively.

Speaking to the outlet, the author noted, “It was always going to be a difficult act to follow, his mother, after a 70-year reign, but he took to it like a duck to water and stamped his authority in the first week. It was all going well, and all these problems and challenges have come along subsequently.”

He added, “Some of these things have been brewing for years, but I don’t think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big.”

Dampier further suggested that Queen Camilla has been instrumental in helping King Charles manage the controversies. The journalist said, “None of these challenges have derailed the King’s reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle. Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis.”

The post King Charles Wouldn’t Have ‘Anticipated’ the Royal Family Scandals — Expert appeared first on Mandatory.