New $400M Horror Blockbuster Is Already No. 1 on Digital Streaming

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

A $400 million horror blockbuster just jumped to No. 1 on digital barely two weeks after leaving theaters. The video game adaptation claimed the top spot on iTunes’ movie rankings following its recent streaming debut.

Resident Evil is topping iTunes’ digital movie chart

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil currently sits at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Movies chart. The horror reboot hit digital storefronts on November 3, following its theatrical run that began on September 18. According to PopVortex, the film’s iTunes rental price stands at $19.99, with a purchase price of $24.99.

The film stars Austin Abrams as Bryan, a medical courier who stumbles into a viral outbreak in Raccoon City. Kali Reis, Zach Cherry and Paul Walter Hauser round out the supporting cast. Constantin Film, PlayStation Productions and Vertigo Entertainment produced the project, with Sony Pictures handling distribution.

Resident Evil earned $60 million in its domestic opening weekend and has grossed $400 million worldwide against a $75 million budget. The debut set franchise records and marked Cregger’s highest-grossing film to date. It also became the highest-grossing entry in the entire Resident Evil film series.

Critics responded warmly to the reboot, making it the highest-rated video game adaptation on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the film a B+ grade, the highest ever for a Resident Evil movie. The positive reception helped sustain the film’s commercial momentum through its theatrical window.

Cregger drew inspiration from the original games rather than previous film adaptations. He compared the project’s tone to Evil Dead II and called it a “love letter to the games.” The director created new characters instead of adapting existing ones from the franchise.

The crew shot the film in Prague between October 2025 and January 2026, with Dariusz Wolski handling cinematography. The digital release now gives the reboot a second commercial window beyond its theatrical run.

The post New $400M Horror Blockbuster Is Already No. 1 on Digital Streaming appeared first on Mandatory.