Bella Hadid’s Paisley Dress Has a Seriously Daring Thigh-High Slit

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Bella Hadid is never one to shy from making a fashion statement, and her new photos are exact examples of that. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared some stunning snaps of the supermodel on her social media, showing Hadid posing in a bold paisley dress.

Bella Hadid wears a thigh-baring printed dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline in new photos

Take a look at the latest photos of Bella Hadid wearing a short, off-the-shoulder printed dress:

Cuttrell took to her Instagram Stories to share some gorgeous snaps of Hadid in a colorful ensemble. The model wore a printed dress that featured myriad of colors and had an off-the-shoulder neckline. The piece had loose sleeves, with pink thread-like design that held matching tassels to provide movement.

However, the highlight of the paisley dress was the thigh-high slit that only showed off her toned legs. Hadid paired it with brown knee-high boots, stud earrings, statement necklaces from Pandora, a wristwatch, rings, and bracelets. The 30-year-old tied her hair in a sleek bun and finished the look with soft makeup.

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