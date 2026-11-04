Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Production Company Faces a New Challenge

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry &Meghan Markle’sproduction company, Archewell Productions, is seeing a major departure as one of its senior executives leaves. Chanel Pysnik, who served as Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV for five and a half years, is departing the company.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release a statement after a top member of their Archewell Productions leaves

According to “Deadline“, Pysnik joined Archewell Productions in May 2021, shortly after Harry and Meghan launched the company’s Netflix partnership. The couple have not announced a replacement for her position.

During her tenure, Pysnik helped oversee several high-profile projects. These included ‘Harry & Meghan’, which became Netflix’s most-viewed documentary premiere, and the lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan’, which received a Daytime Emmy nomination this year.

She also worked on Archewell’s first feature documentary, Cookie Queens, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The company’s wider Netflix slate also included Heart of Invictus, Polo, Live to Lead and Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within. Harry and Meghan addressed her departure in a joint statement, praising her contribution to the production company.

“Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavors,” they said. They also praised her expertise and commitment to telling meaningful stories. “Many successful productions later, her impact and legacy at Archewell is to be celebrated. We are both championing her as she embarks on this next chapter,” the couple added.

Pysnik also reflected on her time working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She described building Archewell Productions alongside them as an honour and expressed pride in the projects they had created. She said their work had broken records, earned awards and screened at prestigious film festivals while reaching audiences worldwide. However, Pysnik has not revealed what she plans to do next.

The departure comes as Archewell Productions continues operating under its first-look deal with Netflix. The company remains based in California, despite Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK with their children in August. The length of their stay remains unclear. Meanwhile, Meghan has taken on another television opportunity. She recently signed on as a special guest for the 2027 season of Junior MasterChef Australia, where she will join Poh Ling Yeow in guiding young contestants.

The post Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Production Company Faces a New Challenge appeared first on Mandatory.