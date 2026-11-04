Meghan Markle Hints at Something New With Latest As Ever Teaser

Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

A new As Ever teaser from Meghan Markle hints at an upcoming release, sparking fresh curiosity among fans. The brand officially debuted its curated seasonal offerings under the new Holiday Collection. The first launch was the Limited-Edition Holiday Advent Calendar, priced at $148 and featuring 24 handcrafted chocolates.

Meghan Markle teases new As Ever product in latest post

Meghan Markle is building anticipation for her next As Ever launch, keeping followers intrigued with subtle hints about what’s to come. The Duchess of Sussex recently shared a teaser update via the lifestyle label’s official Instagram Stories, revealing that a new product will drop on Thursday.

The sneak peek featured a close-up shot of what appears to be a food item in the making. It showed a glossy, bubbling dark reddish mixture resembling strawberries or raspberries simmering in a pan. The announcement confirmed that the collection will launch this week. Meanwhile, the text overlaid on the image stated, “Something sweet is coming to the As Ever pantry 11.5.”

The reveal follows closely on the heels of Markle’s recent note about embracing “new adventures.” In her message, she reflected, “This year has reminded me how much joy can be found in the moments that make up a life. Evening snuggles with my children. Harvest baskets gathered for friends.”

She further noted, “Travel and adventure, time in the garden, building this business and sketching away at all the details, both big and small. A summer filled with laughter, wine and melting ice cream cones, followed by an autumn of new adventures. All of it has mattered. All of it has felt meaningful.”

The “Suits” star went on to say the holidays are about togetherness, handmade touches, thoughtful hosting, and generous giving. She stressed that those values guided every piece in the collection. Markle closed by thanking supporters for welcoming the brand into their homes and lives. She wrapped up with a wish for a season full of memorable moments, signing off as Meghan.

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