Photo Credit: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry is said to be looking for a new way back to his brother, and according to sources, Kate Middleton is the person he has in mind. A reunion with Prince William still looks distant, and the first obstacle, the outlet’s source says, is simply reaching her.

Prince Harry wants to ‘plead his case’ to Kate Middleton for Prince William reunion, per source

Star Magazine reports that Prince Harry, 42, has made little headway with Prince William, 44. As a result, he is now turning to his sister-in-law instead. A source told the outlet, “If anyone can get William to soften, it’s Kate.” The same person claims Harry has been telling people he is willing to beg her for help.

However, getting her attention may not be easy. The source says the biggest early challenge is making contact so he can plead his case. There was reportedly a period when Kate Middleton was openly trying to pave the way for reconciliation. That goodwill, the source says, has since faded.

According to the report, part of the reason is the manner of the Sussexes’ return. Six years after moving to California, Harry and Markle came back to the U.K. in August with their children. The source says Middleton reportedly felt it was disrespectful that the couple had not discussed their plans with anyone, the king included.

The Sussexes’ recent royal-style meet and greet in Nottingham did not help matters either, the source adds. Middleton’s current view, they say, is that Harry has overstepped. “Her view now seems to be that Harry is totally out of line and needs to be given a wide berth,” notes the source.

Nevertheless, Harry is described as undeterred. “He’s got his heart set on getting her to help him,” the source says. He reportedly plans to keep pushing until he at least gets a proper conversation with her.

The post Prince Harry ‘Ready To Beg’ Kate Middleton in Last-Ditch Reconciliation Bid — Source appeared first on Mandatory.