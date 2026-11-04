CBS Affiliate Reporter Lands Major Anchor Role Less Than 2 Years After Joining

Photo Credit: CBS

A Texas television reporter is stepping into a bigger role at CBS where she began her full-time career. The new position will put her in front of viewers on Sunday nights while she also continues covering local stories during the week.

Lillian Kosh gets promoted to Sunday night anchor at KBTX News 3

Lillian Kosh will anchor the 10 p.m. Sunday newscast on KBTX News 3 in Bryan-College Station. She announced the promotion on social media Monday, sharing her excitement about taking on a more permanent role behind the news desk. Kosh will also remain a reporter, covering communities across the Brazos Valley throughout the week (via Chron).

Kosh joined the CBS affiliate as a full-time reporter in January 2025. Before that, she had worked at the station as a college intern. Although she had occasionally filled in as an anchor, the new assignment gives her a regular spot on the weekend broadcast. She began the role Sunday, Nov. 1.

“I’ve filled in at the desk before, but getting to take on a more permanent role is especially exciting,” Kosh said during an interaction with Chron. Kosh gave a shoutout to her colleagues and the communities she reports on, saying she feels “incredibly lucky” to be part of the KBTX family. The Houston native also teased viewers that they’ll be seeing more of her on weekends as well.

Her work has already earned some well-deserved recognition. Kosh was named a finalist for Medium Market Multimedia Journalist of the Year at the 2026 Texas Broadcast News Awards. KBTX also took home the Television Breaking News Award for its reporting of the July 4, 2025, Texas floods.

Kosh’s promotion arrives as KBTX continues to shake things up. The station hired Ashley Bowerman in July to anchor its 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. evening newscasts. Bowerman made her way back to the Lone Star State after previously working at a Fox affiliate in Tucson, Arizona.

KBTX has also refreshed its leadership lineup. In May, Nicole Lewis stepped in as general manager and director of sales, taking over from Lori Bruffett, who left in April.

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