Melania Trump Takes Unusual Diplomatic Role in Russia-Ukraine War

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Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, has taken on an unusual diplomatic role concerning the war between Russia and Ukraine. After helping secure a localized ceasefire to facilitate an evacuation operation in Oleshky, she is preparing to bring representatives from both nations together at the White House. The initiative marks an unusual role for the First Lady in an ongoing international conflict.

The first lady’s White House meeting follows a localized humanitarian ceasefire

A meeting involving Russian and Ukrainian representatives is scheduled to take place at the White House on Thursday, with Melania Trump set to bring the two sides together. The gathering follows a humanitarian arrangement she helped broker in Oleshky, Ukraine. There, a temporary halt in hostilities made it possible to evacuate elderly residents. The First Lady will also address the operation during the meeting, CNN reported.

The announcement came from her office on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of her involvement. “First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine, two nations actively at war, together at the White House,” the statement read. Her office characterized the agreement in Oleshky as an “unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady.”

The evacuation effort followed the First Lady’s announcement on October 23. A localized ceasefire was arranged to support the departure of elderly people from the city. The pause in fighting began on October 27 and remained effective until November 1. Her office reported that nearly 800 people were evacuated during the operation, while Reuters reported that evacuees travelled through Crimea to Russia, with some subsequently reaching Ukraine through Belarus. The arrangement also allowed humanitarian supplies to reach the affected area.

Melania attributed the outcome to direct communication with Russian and Ukrainian leadership. Her office said she acted as the “exclusive intermediary,” relying on contacts developed earlier. In a post on X, she wrote, “THE CEASEFIRE CONCLUDES. The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people.”

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