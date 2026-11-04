Queen Camilla Delivers Urgent Message at Commonwealth Women’s Forum

Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

At the Commonwealth Women’s Forum, Queen Camilla delivered a passionate speech on the importance of ending violence against women. She joined her husband, King Charles, in Antigua and Barbuda for the final leg of his nine-day Caribbean tour. She made her first public appearance there on November 1.

Queen Camilla makes an important appeal to survivors in Antigua

Attending the Commonwealth Women’s Forum and a reception, Queen Camilla described it as “terrifying” to “scratch the surface” of the extent of violence against women and girls around the world (via The Mirror). She also urged activists working to end physical and sexual violence against women to “just keep going,” adding, “Thank you so much.”

One of Her Majesty’s key campaigning issues is the prevention of physical and sexual violence. During a small garden reception with survivors and charity workers, she emphasized the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding abuse. “I’m trying to get people to talk about it [abuse] more so it’s not taboo,” she said.

During her keynote speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting women’s forum, she quoted Antiguan cricket legend Sir Viv Richards, whom she called “a national hero.” She said, “Confidence is contagious. It spreads through the team and drives us to success.”

“That is true of cricket and it is true of this Forum,” the queen continued. “Together, we have confidence that we can – and we will – see the end of violence against women and girls, forever.” She added, “We all know someone who has been personally affected by these heinous crimes. We must, therefore, all be part of the solution.”

Elsewhere, she spoke about the importance of supporting women when they ask for help and the progress she has seen during her royal tours. Referring to one-stop centres that bring essential services together to support survivors, the Queen said: “Each country has taken the same simple idea and shaped it to suit their own culture and traditions, showing what can be achieved when the right support is given; and reminding us that progress is not only measured by the laws that are passed.”

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