🚌 Mandan ND Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving & Tech Roles

Mandan has a solid mix of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from local routes to hands-on equipment work. If you like being on the road or turning wrenches, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harms Oil Company

Harms Oil Company Location: Mandan, ND (900 Old Red Trl NE)

(900 Old Red Trl NE) Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based after paid hourly training (exact amount not listed)

Drive a tractor-trailer hauling liquid petroleum products, with paid training, commission pay, and home nearly every night. You’ll use late-model, well-maintained equipment and get strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 6% match, profit sharing, and PTO paid out quarterly. Class A CDL with Tanker & Hazmat and 2+ years’ experience required.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Mandan, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Perfect if you want flexible hours and steady work without a CDL. You’ll deliver auto parts in company vehicles, help customers in the store, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, discounts, and growth opportunities, even as a part-timer.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Mandan, ND (rental facility)

(rental facility) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours; some on-call

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hours; some on-call Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus

Great fit if you’re a mechanic who likes variety and field work. You’ll repair and maintain heavy equipment and aerial lifts, use laptops/tablets and advanced diagnostics, and get full medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursement, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.