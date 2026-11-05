🔧 Mandan ND building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Mandan has a few solid hands-on roles open right now, from healthcare laundry to HVAC field work. If you like staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Miller Pointe

Good Samaritan – Miller Pointe Location: Mandan, ND (3500 21st St SE)

(3500 21st St SE) Type: Part-time , about 20 hours/week , day shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm)

, about , Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Work in a senior care setting keeping linens clean and organized. This role is active (lifting, walking, pushing carts), offers shift differentials, education assistance, and a benefits package for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Field-based around Mandan, ND (on-site at customer locations)

(on-site at customer locations) Type: Full-time , hourly

, hourly Pay: $15.07 – $45.21/hour (hourly range, based on experience and other factors)

Entry into the HVAC trade with no prior industry experience required. You’ll assist seasoned techs in installing and repairing climate systems, use modern tools and software, and may be considered for Trane’s 4-year paid Commercial HVAC Technician Apprenticeship Program with raises as you progress.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.