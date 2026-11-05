💰 Rent help for downtown Mandan holiday pop-up shops

💰 Holiday pop-up rent help for downtown Mandan shops

The Mandan Growth Fund has launched a new Pop-Up Shop Rental Assistance Pilot Program for the 2026–2027 Holiday Lights on Main season.

The program helps new or expanding businesses rent vacant storefronts on Main Street between Collins Ave and 6th Ave NW by covering 50% of monthly rent, up to $7 per square foot per month, for a three‑month lease. There is $15,000 total available, first-come, first-served.

To qualify, businesses must:

Sign a 3‑month lease directly with a property owner

directly with a property owner Be open at least Fridays and Saturdays, 4–9 p.m. during Holiday Lights on Main

during Holiday Lights on Main Provide a North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Permit, Secretary of State registration verification, and proof of insurance

The goal is to fill empty downtown spaces, support startups, and boost holiday foot traffic.

Interested? Get application materials and details at cityofmandan.com/popup.