🏥 Mandan ND healthcare jobs with big sign-on bonuses (multiple roles)

Mandan’s senior care centers are hiring, with solid pay and strong benefits for caregivers who want steady hours and a close-knit team feel.

Employer: Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan Location: Mandan, ND (Miller Pointe, 3500 21st St SE)

(Miller Pointe, 3500 21st St SE) Type: Part-time , day shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm), 24 hrs/week , every other weekend & holiday

, day shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm), , every other weekend & holiday Pay: $19.00 – $25.50/hr + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting, focused on daily living support, vitals, and resident comfort. Good fit if you like steady routines, want education support, and appreciate extras like shift differentials and access to your earnings daily.

Employer: Good Samaritan / Sanford Health

Good Samaritan / Sanford Health Location: Mandan, ND (Mandan Sunset, 1011 Boundary St NW)

(Mandan Sunset, 1011 Boundary St NW) Type: Full-time , day shift, 40 hrs/week

, day shift, Pay: $28.25 – $41.50/hr + $20,000 sign-on bonus

Lead as an LPN in a 128-bed skilled nursing facility, guiding care for long-term and post-acute residents. Ideal if you want leadership duties, strong benefits, and room to grow while still staying hands-on with residents.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.