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🏥 Mandan ND healthcare jobs with big sign-on bonuses (multiple roles)
Mandan’s senior care centers are hiring, with solid pay and strong benefits for caregivers who want steady hours and a close-knit team feel.
CNA – Miller Pointe – Part Time Days
- Employer: Good Samaritan
- Location: Mandan, ND (Miller Pointe, 3500 21st St SE)
- Type: Part-time, day shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm), 24 hrs/week, every other weekend & holiday
- Pay: $19.00 – $25.50/hr + $2,500 sign-on bonus
Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting, focused on daily living support, vitals, and resident comfort. Good fit if you like steady routines, want education support, and appreciate extras like shift differentials and access to your earnings daily.
LPN Clinical Care Leader – Full Time Days
- Employer: Good Samaritan / Sanford Health
- Location: Mandan, ND (Mandan Sunset, 1011 Boundary St NW)
- Type: Full-time, day shift, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $28.25 – $41.50/hr + $20,000 sign-on bonus
Lead as an LPN in a 128-bed skilled nursing facility, guiding care for long-term and post-acute residents. Ideal if you want leadership duties, strong benefits, and room to grow while still staying hands-on with residents.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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