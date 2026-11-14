undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montezuma County
Flood Damage Self-Report Portal for Montezuma County
12 days ago
Residents of Montezuma County whose property was damaged in the recent flooding are asked to report their damage and any urgent unmet needs through the online Crisis Track Survivors Portal. This report will help emergency officials measure damage and understand what support the community needs, but it is not an application for financial aid. Report damage and needs here: Crisis Track Survivors Portal.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town Hall of Mancos
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.