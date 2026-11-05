Mancos warns of possible municipal water shutoff

The Town of Mancos warns that municipal water service may be interrupted after recent flooding reduced capacity at the Water Treatment Plant and increased sediment in the river, putting the treated water supply at risk of running out. Residents are urged to conserve water immediately, use water only for essential needs, and prepare for a possible temporary loss of water service. If service is interrupted, the Town will announce emergency water distribution locations and availability once they are set, and will continue to share updates as conditions change.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town Hall of Mancos