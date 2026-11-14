Manchester’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with a few solid front-line roles open. Good fit if you like talking with people, handling money, or helping shoppers find what they need.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank Location: Manchester Center, VT (floats to nearby branches)

(floats to nearby branches) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $24.91/hour

Front-line bank role handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and more while giving friendly, accurate service. Great if you have cash-handling or customer service experience and can work some Saturdays and travel to nearby offices.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank Location: Manchester Center, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $27.13/hour

Hybrid role that combines teller work with opening new accounts and helping customers choose the right banking products. Good match if you like sales goals, solving customer issues, and want a step up from a standard teller position.

Employer: Le Creuset

Location: Manchester, VT

Type: Seasonal/Contract (through January 8, 2027 )

(through ) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers in a premium cookware store during the busy holiday seasons, from greeting customers to running the register and stocking shelves. Ideal if you enjoy cooking, can work flexible hours (including evenings/weekends/holidays), and want a long seasonal role.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.