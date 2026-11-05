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Manchester Township
📢 Manchester Police mark promotions and new assignments
5 days ago
📢 Manchester Police announce promotions and new roles
On November 4, 2026, the Manchester Township Police Department held a ceremony to recognize several staffing changes that help keep the department fully staffed after recent retirements and promotions.
Key changes:
- Danny Barker promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant
- Richard Jupinka promoted from Detective to Sergeant
- Rachel Morris appointed from SLEO II to full-time Patrolman
- Keith Craig transferred to Detective Sergeant
- Jonathan Meaney transferred to Detective
- Gavin Reilly transferred to the Investigations Bureau
- Michael Sceppaguercio transferred to Detective
- Stephen Hankins designated Master Police Officer (Corporal)
The ceremony was attended by Mayor Joseph Hankins, Township Council members, police leadership, friends, and family. Chief Antonio Ellis thanked township officials for their support and said these moves help maintain strong police service for Manchester Township residents.
More Info: Manchester Police Celebrates Promotions and New As...
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