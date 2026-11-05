📢 Manchester Police mark promotions and new assignments

📢 Manchester Police announce promotions and new roles

On November 4, 2026, the Manchester Township Police Department held a ceremony to recognize several staffing changes that help keep the department fully staffed after recent retirements and promotions.

Key changes:

Danny Barker promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant

promoted from Richard Jupinka promoted from Detective to Sergeant

promoted from Rachel Morris appointed from SLEO II to full-time Patrolman

appointed from Keith Craig transferred to Detective Sergeant

transferred to Jonathan Meaney transferred to Detective

transferred to Gavin Reilly transferred to the Investigations Bureau

transferred to the Michael Sceppaguercio transferred to Detective

transferred to Stephen Hankins designated Master Police Officer (Corporal)

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Joseph Hankins, Township Council members, police leadership, friends, and family. Chief Antonio Ellis thanked township officials for their support and said these moves help maintain strong police service for Manchester Township residents.