Looking for a friendly feline in Manchester, TN? These young cats are already vetted and waiting at Coffee County Humane Society for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Coffee County Humane Society — (931) 728-0903

— Health: Spayed, tested negative for FeLV/FIV , up to date on vaccinations

Spayed, tested negative for , up to date on vaccinations Personality & notes: Came in as a trapped feral cat and has been gently socialized. Still a bit shy as she learns to trust, but she loves toys and climbing a cat tree. Gets along with other cats and dogs.

👉 Meet Bellatrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Coffee County Humane Society — (931) 728-0903

— Health: Neutered, vaccinated, tested for FeLV/FIV

Neutered, vaccinated, tested for Personality & notes: A very sweet, loving boy who loves to play. Enjoys toys and perching on a cat tree to watch the world. Good with cats and dogs. He came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

👉 Meet Buzz Lightyear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Coffee County Humane Society — (931) 728-0903

— Health: Spayed, tested negative for FeLV/FIV , current on vaccinations

Spayed, tested negative for , current on vaccinations Personality & notes: A sweet, playful girl who can be shy at first. Very vocal when she first sees you, loves toys, and enjoys climbing high places and cat trees. Gets along with other cats and dogs.

👉 Meet Alya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Manchester, TN, consider calling Coffee County Humane Society at (931) 728-0903 or visiting their website to learn more and submit a cat adoption application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.