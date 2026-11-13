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🏥 Manchester, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manchester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on rehab to mental health and ABA work. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Manchester, TN.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Full Time or Part Time
- Employer: Broad River Rehab
- Location: Manchester, TN (skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay/Perks: $6,000 sign-on bonus (full-time), $3,000 sign-on bonus (part-time), low-cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, 100% company-paid CEUs, new grad mentorship
Flexible Monday–Friday schedule with 4–5 day work week and options for full or part time. Great fit if you’re a licensed PTA in Tennessee (new grads welcome) who wants strong benefits and support in a SNF setting.
Registered Nurse – Medical Operations (Manchester)
- Employer: Mental Health Cooperative
- Location: Manchester, TN
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 37.5 hrs/week)
- Compensation: $35–$45 per hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA, life and disability, 403(b) retirement, Calm app, gym discounts, pet insurance
Clinic-based RN role supporting providers and a treatment team serving adults and kids with serious mental illness. Good match if you want weekday hours, strong benefits, and a mission-driven mental health setting.
BCBA / BCaBA – Behavior Analyst (Team PBS Tennessee)
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Manchester, TN (community, home, school settings)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)
- Compensation: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary); exact pay via PBS compensation estimator
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, maternity/paternity (FT), PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match up to 3%, complimentary CEUs, annual PBS conference
BCBA/BCaBA role focused on ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. You’ll design treatment plans, supervise RBTs and behavior assistants, and work closely with families with flexible caseload options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes nearby openings too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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