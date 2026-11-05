🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Openings in Manchester, TN (Various Shifts)

Manchester’s plants are busy and hiring, especially in food production. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Location: Manchester, TN

Type: Full-time, Night D shift

Salary: Not listed

Help prep and package cheese products to customer specs while keeping your area clean and safe. This is a good fit if you can stay on your feet, lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady night-shift work in a cool (50–60°F) production room.

Employer: Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Location: Manchester, TN

Type: Full-time, Day A shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the night role, but on a day schedule—packing, labeling, and palletizing cheese products. Great if you like routine, can read basic production sheets, and prefer daytime hours in a stable manufacturing setting.

Employer: Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Location: Manchester, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Run and troubleshoot case packing equipment, handle product changeovers, and keep lines sanitized. This role has a bit more machine responsibility, so it’s ideal if you’re comfortable with equipment and want to build solid production skills.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.