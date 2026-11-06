🐶 Gentle Bulldogs & Cane Corsos Ready for Adoption in Manchester, PA

Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Manchester, PA? These wonderful pups are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

(fee-waived adoption) Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues

Hank is an adult French Bulldog mix with a handsome brown coat and a fee-waived adoption, which can make it easier for the right family to bring him home. If you’ve been hoping for a compact, sturdy companion, Hank could be a great match.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues

Mushu is a young Cane Corso mix with a sleek black coat. As a young dog, he’s at a great age for training and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet Mushu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues

Mya is a black Cane Corso mix puppy, still a baby and ready to learn everything about the world with her new people. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of love, Mya may be the one.

👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Koch's Corsos & Rescues through their Adoptapet listings and submit an application online.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.