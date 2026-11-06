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Manchester

🐶 Gentle Bulldogs & Cane Corsos Ready for Adoption in Manchester, PA

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Manchester, PA? These wonderful pups are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.

Hank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bglKj_1GoSBjW400
  • Breed: French Bulldog mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
  • Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues

Hank is an adult French Bulldog mix with a handsome brown coat and a fee-waived adoption, which can make it easier for the right family to bring him home. If you’ve been hoping for a compact, sturdy companion, Hank could be a great match.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mushu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbI0u_1GoSBjW400
  • Breed: Cane Corso mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $400
  • Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues

Mushu is a young Cane Corso mix with a sleek black coat. As a young dog, he’s at a great age for training and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet Mushu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkjKK_1GoSBjW400
  • Breed: Cane Corso mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $400
  • Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues

Mya is a black Cane Corso mix puppy, still a baby and ready to learn everything about the world with her new people. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of love, Mya may be the one.

👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Koch's Corsos & Rescues through their Adoptapet listings and submit an application online.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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