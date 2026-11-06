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🐶 Gentle Bulldogs & Cane Corsos Ready for Adoption in Manchester, PA
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Manchester, PA? These wonderful pups are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.
Hank
- Breed: French Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
- Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues
Hank is an adult French Bulldog mix with a handsome brown coat and a fee-waived adoption, which can make it easier for the right family to bring him home. If you’ve been hoping for a compact, sturdy companion, Hank could be a great match.
👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mushu
- Breed: Cane Corso mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues
Mushu is a young Cane Corso mix with a sleek black coat. As a young dog, he’s at a great age for training and bonding with his new family.
👉 Meet Mushu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mya
- Breed: Cane Corso mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Koch's Corsos & Rescues
Mya is a black Cane Corso mix puppy, still a baby and ready to learn everything about the world with her new people. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of love, Mya may be the one.
👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Koch's Corsos & Rescues through their Adoptapet listings and submit an application online.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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