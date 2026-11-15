Manchester’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fashion, food, or counter sales. Here are several full-time customer-facing roles hiring in Manchester, NH.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Mall of New Hampshire, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible, benefits offered)

Lead multiple Sunglass Hut stores in the mall, coaching a team and driving sales on the floor. Good fit if you have 2+ years of leadership, love fashion eyewear, and want growth with a global brand plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience)

Front-counter role helping customers with electrical products, orders, and returns while also pitching in with warehouse tasks. Nice match if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on work, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 79 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.60 – $26.20 per hour

Management trainee role in store operations, helping lead a department, coach associates, and keep customers happy. Great if you want to grow into management, learn scheduling, ordering, and merchandising, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: HerbalBuds Hemp INC (UP N SMOKE VAPORS)

Location: Manchester, NH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $16.00 per hour

21+ retail role in a relaxed smoke/vape shop, handling the register, helping customers find products, and keeping the store stocked and tidy. Good for someone reliable with weekend availability who wants steady hours and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.