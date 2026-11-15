Manchester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, especially for travelers and specialists. If you’re open to nights, weekends, or regional travel, there’s a lot of money on the table.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

| , , Pay: $2,748–$3,455 per week (package varies by posting)

Same assignment across several listings with different job IDs and pay packages. 13-week local/travel contracts with aggressive compensation, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. 1+ year Cath Lab experience required; no new grads.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

| , , Pay: $2,152–$2,364 per week (estimated)

Hospital-based Cath Lab role with weekly pay and optional travel packages (housing and meals). Requires ARRT, AHA BLS, 1+ year Cath Lab experience, and possibly RCIS. You’ll monitor vitals, assist with catheterizations, and manage cardiac equipment.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

| , , Pay: $1,490–$1,653 per week

Acute-care hospital contracts with AM shifts, day-one benefits, CEUs, and 401(k). Must be a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner with 1–2 years acute care, BLS, ACLS, PALS (AHA), and strong multitasking skills.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | 8 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

| , , Pay: $2,160–$2,374 per week

Night-shift hospital ultrasound contract with weekly pay and full benefits (including pet insurance). Requires ARDMS, AHA BLS, and 2 years recent experience.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Catholic Medical Center

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, PRN

PRN CT role in a 330-bed acute care hospital and Level III Trauma Center. Requires ARRT-CT, CT credential, BLS within 30 days, and an Associate Degree. Big-system perks: comprehensive medical, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition and loan assistance, and more.

Employer: Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester

Location: Manchester, NH 03101

Type: Full-time, Nights (32–40 hrs/week; 8/10/12-hr shifts)

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on for clinical roles

Psych RN role in an acute crisis setting with flexible night shifts and some weekends. Requires RN license, BLS, and interest in mental health/addictions. Strong benefits, tuition assistance, 403(b), and PSLF/NH State Loan Repayment eligibility.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Manchester, NH (varied settings)

(varied settings) Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Provide pre-op assessments, regional and general anesthesia, and perioperative monitoring across different hospitals/clinics. Must be a certified CRNA with strong clinical judgment and able to adapt to new environments.

Employer: Aspen Dental / ADMI

Location: Manchester, NH (Northern New England territory)

Type: Full-time, Travel (up to 75% overnight)

Salary: $80,000–$85,000 per year

Non-clinical support role for an active RDH who loves coaching. You’ll train hygienists, support hiring/onboarding, coach underperforming offices, and travel between practices. Licensure in multiple states (covered by employer) and prior leadership/teaching experience preferred.

Employer: Best Friends Animal Hospital (Suveto)

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Hands-on vet tech role doing lab work, imaging, anesthesia support, nursing care, and client education. Requires NH CVT, 2+ years clinical experience, and strong teamwork. Benefits include PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with true 4% match, pet discounts, and VSOP® stock ownership grants.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Manchester, NH (travel to weekend events)

Type: Full-time / Weekend-based deployments

Provide exams and comprehensive treatment (restorative, endo, oral surgery) to Reserve and Guard service members at readiness weekend events. Requires active, unrestricted dental license, CPR/BLS, and weekend availability; mobile dentistry and military experience are a plus.

Employer: APDerm

Location: Manchester / Concord, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Comp: Guaranteed first-year salary, then collections-based

Join a physician-led dermatology network with an established patient base, MA and scribe support, one admin day per week, and 4 weeks PTO (prorated). Open to BC/BE dermatologists, including new grads, with options to mix medical, surgical, and cosmetic derm.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.