Manchester’s food scene is busy, from the airport to campus and the hospital. Here are several solid openings if you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Employer: Avolta

Avolta Location: Manchester, NH (Manchester Airport)

Type: Full-time

Advertised pay: $51,052 – $58,345/year

Lead a quick‑service restaurant (or small cluster) at the airport, owning everything from staffing and scheduling to P&L and guest experience. Good fit if you have 3+ years restaurant P&L management and want a leadership role with real decision‑making power.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Catholic Medical Center

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: PRN / part-time (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals for patients, visitors, and staff in a hospital setting—everything from tray line to grill work and dish room. Comes with access to strong healthcare, retirement, and education benefits through HCA Healthcare’s total rewards package (eligibility may vary).

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Manchester, NH (Saint Anselm College)

Type: Part-time (student)

Salary: Not listed

Evening dishwashing shifts 3 nights per week, perfect to work around classes. You get free uniforms, free meals while working, and an easy bus-route commute, plus a company that likes to promote from within.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.