Manchester’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local media to national tech and finance. Here are several solid roles if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Chaos (Cylindo 3D visualization platform)

Chaos (Cylindo 3D visualization platform) Location: Remote (US) – listed under Manchester, NH

– listed under Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level SDR role where you book meetings for Account Executives selling 3D e‑commerce tools to furniture and home brands. Great fit if you’re early in your career, like outreach (email, phone, LinkedIn), and want a clear path into a closing role.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH (field-based in local territory)

(field-based in local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $56,950.40/year + potential discretionary bonus

You’ll visit retailers and dealers to promote energy-efficient products, place promo materials, and train store staff on how to sell them. Good for people who like being on the road, talking with many types of customers, and doing mission-driven work in the energy space.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote (US) – listed under Manchester, NH

– listed under Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with flexible hours and a proven national system to follow. Best for self-motivated people who want uncapped income, are open to licensing, and like helping families with financial protection.

Employer: Not listed (credit union role)

Not listed (credit union role) Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Branch-based banking role focused on sales and lending—you’ll open accounts, originate and close consumer loans, and deepen member relationships. Good match if you already have 2+ years in banking and loan origination and want a more sales-focused path.

Employer: Manchester Media Group

Location: Manchester, NH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $50,000–$55,000 + commission

Realistic Year 1: $55,000–$60,000

B2B media sales helping local businesses grow with advertising—true hunter role where you prospect your own leads and follow a clear, coached sales system. Strong fit if you like in-person meetings, want base pay plus upside, and enjoy building long-term relationships with local owners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.