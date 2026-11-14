undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Manchester
🏥 Manchester, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Manchester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel tech roles plus solid hospital and long-term care openings. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or allied health, there’s a good mix of high pay, bonuses, and flexible schedules.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,048/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $3,048 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Work as an Interventional Rad Tech with a long-established travel agency supporting imaging pros nationwide.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist – $2,658/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $2,658 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Cath Lab travel role with a national agency that staffs major systems and rural hospitals across the U.S.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,748/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $2,748 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
High-paying Cath Lab contract with Day 1 medical benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks for experienced techs.
Cath Lab Tech – $3,150–$3,383/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $3,150–$3,383 per week
- Type: Travel, 8-week assignment, 4x10 day shifts
Shorter Cath Lab contract at a 262-bed acute care hospital, with Aya’s day-one benefits, housing options, and big job network.
Licensed Nursing Assistant – ICU (PRN/Part-Time)
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Catholic Medical Center
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time/PRN
ICU LNA/PCT role supporting RNs with direct patient care in a 330-bed Level III Trauma Center, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.
Per Diem Nurse Practitioner – Home & Virtual Assessments
- Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)
- Location: Hillsborough County, NH (Manchester area)
- Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in-home visit, $85 per telehealth
- Type: Per diem, minimum ~37 hrs/month availability
Great fit for NPs who like autonomy—hour-long in-home or virtual assessments, flexible slots, and 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,726/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $2,726 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
X-Ray Tech contract with a long-running agency offering Day 1 medical, housing or stipend, and 401(k) match.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,670/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $2,670 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Busy Cath Lab with advanced equipment (TAVR, Impella, IABP, complex interventions) and self-scheduled call for experienced techs.
Registered Nurse – CICU, Nights, $15K Bonus
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: Not listed; $15,000 sign-on bonus + up to $20,000 student loan reimbursement
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, night shift only
CICU RN role on a 47-bed cardiac intermediate unit with 1:4 ratios, strong benefits, and a bridge program into critical care.
Licensed Nursing Assistant – Surge Unit, Nights
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: Not listed; $3,000 bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7pm–7am, every other weekend
LNA role on a 14-bed surge unit (cardiac/telemetry & med/surg) with CICU oversight and full hospital benefits.
Interventional Radiology Clinical Nurse Manager – $114K–$180K
- Employer: BrettonTrova (recruiting for local facility)
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $114,000–$180,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible hours
Leadership role managing IR nursing and support staff, with 403(b) match, loan assistance, and advancement opportunities.
Registered Nurse – Surge Unit, Day/Night Rotator, $15K Bonus
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: Not listed; $15,000 sign-on bonus + up to $20,000 loan paydown
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day/night rotation
RN role on the surge unit caring for cardiac and med/surg patients awaiting beds, with strong teamwork and full benefits.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $36/hr
- Employer: Easterseals NH & VT – Gammon Academy
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: $36.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–3:30pm
School-based COTA role in a special education setting (ages 8–21) with PTO from day one, 403(b) match, and tuition & loan support.
Graduate Nurse – CICU, Nights, $10K Bonus (Jan 2027 Cohort)
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Bonus: $10,000 (nights)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, night shift, Jan 2027 start
Perfect for new grads wanting cardiac experience—CICU GN role with structured support, tuition help, and loan paydown.
Director of Nursing Services – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: St. Joseph Residence (Catholic Charities NH)
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
DON role at a 22-bed skilled nursing/long-term care community, leading a small team with strong benefits and mission-driven culture.
MRI Technologist – Per Diem, Multiple Sites
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH & other locations
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Per diem, 0–40 hrs/week, all shifts/locations
Flexible MRI Tech role covering inpatient and outpatient sites, with access to hospital benefits and growth once you pick up hours.
Licensed Nursing Assistant – CICU, Nights
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7pm–7am, every other weekend
Night-shift LNA role on a busy cardiac intermediate unit with 1:10 ratios and full hospital benefits.
Licensed Nursing Assistants – Multiple Shifts
- Employer: The Courvilles – The Courville at Manchester
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Salary: Not listed; shift differentials up to +$6/hr
- Type: Full-time & part-time, day, evening, and night shifts
LNA roles at an award-winning nursing home with strong shift diffs, 401(k), and a hospitality-focused, person-centered care model.
Licensed Nursing Assistant – Surge Unit, Days
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7am–7pm, every other weekend
Day-shift LNA role on the surge unit with CICU oversight, caring for cardiac and med/surg patients plus full benefits.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.