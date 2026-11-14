Manchester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel tech roles plus solid hospital and long-term care openings. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or allied health, there’s a good mix of high pay, bonuses, and flexible schedules.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $3,048 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Work as an Interventional Rad Tech with a long-established travel agency supporting imaging pros nationwide.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $2,658 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Cath Lab travel role with a national agency that staffs major systems and rural hospitals across the U.S.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $2,748 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

High-paying Cath Lab contract with Day 1 medical benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks for experienced techs.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $3,150–$3,383 per week

Type: Travel, 8-week assignment, 4x10 day shifts

Shorter Cath Lab contract at a 262-bed acute care hospital, with Aya’s day-one benefits, housing options, and big job network.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Catholic Medical Center

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time/PRN

ICU LNA/PCT role supporting RNs with direct patient care in a 330-bed Level III Trauma Center, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)

Location: Hillsborough County, NH (Manchester area)

Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month , $120–$140 per in-home visit , $85 per telehealth

, , Type: Per diem, minimum ~37 hrs/month availability

Great fit for NPs who like autonomy—hour-long in-home or virtual assessments, flexible slots, and 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $2,726 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

X-Ray Tech contract with a long-running agency offering Day 1 medical, housing or stipend, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $2,670 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Busy Cath Lab with advanced equipment (TAVR, Impella, IABP, complex interventions) and self-scheduled call for experienced techs.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: Not listed; $15,000 sign-on bonus + up to $20,000 student loan reimbursement

Not listed; + Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, night shift only

CICU RN role on a 47-bed cardiac intermediate unit with 1:4 ratios, strong benefits, and a bridge program into critical care.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: Not listed; $3,000 bonus eligible

Not listed; Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7pm–7am, every other weekend

LNA role on a 14-bed surge unit (cardiac/telemetry & med/surg) with CICU oversight and full hospital benefits.

Employer: BrettonTrova (recruiting for local facility)

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $114,000–$180,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible hours

Leadership role managing IR nursing and support staff, with 403(b) match, loan assistance, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: Not listed; $15,000 sign-on bonus + up to $20,000 loan paydown

Not listed; + Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day/night rotation

RN role on the surge unit caring for cardiac and med/surg patients awaiting beds, with strong teamwork and full benefits.

Employer: Easterseals NH & VT – Gammon Academy

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $36.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–3:30pm

School-based COTA role in a special education setting (ages 8–21) with PTO from day one, 403(b) match, and tuition & loan support.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Bonus: $10,000 (nights)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, night shift, Jan 2027 start

Perfect for new grads wanting cardiac experience—CICU GN role with structured support, tuition help, and loan paydown.

Employer: St. Joseph Residence (Catholic Charities NH)

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

DON role at a 22-bed skilled nursing/long-term care community, leading a small team with strong benefits and mission-driven culture.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH & other locations

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Per diem, 0–40 hrs/week, all shifts/locations

Flexible MRI Tech role covering inpatient and outpatient sites, with access to hospital benefits and growth once you pick up hours.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7pm–7am, every other weekend

Night-shift LNA role on a busy cardiac intermediate unit with 1:10 ratios and full hospital benefits.

Employer: The Courvilles – The Courville at Manchester

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: Not listed; shift differentials up to +$6/hr

Not listed; shift differentials up to Type: Full-time & part-time, day, evening, and night shifts

LNA roles at an award-winning nursing home with strong shift diffs, 401(k), and a hospitality-focused, person-centered care model.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7am–7pm, every other weekend

Day-shift LNA role on the surge unit with CICU oversight, caring for cardiac and med/surg patients plus full benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.