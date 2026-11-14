Manchester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level shop work to skilled tech and quality roles. If you like building, fixing, and improving things, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Build electro-mechanical assemblies for a global electronics manufacturer using hand and power tools. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can read drawings, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, retirement, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Tecomet, Inc

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on finishing work: deburring, grinding, polishing, and sandblasting metal parts to spec. Great for someone comfortable with hand tools and grinders who wants to learn more and grow in a production environment.

Employer: Envision Technology, LLC

Location: Manchester, NH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.99 – $38.52 per hour

Support ISO 9001:2015 quality systems, document control, and calibration for a defense-focused tech manufacturer. Good match if you have ISO experience, like audits and documentation, and want strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Envision Technology, LLC

Location: Manchester, NH 03109 (in person)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Troubleshoot and repair electronic and opto-mechanical assemblies, support process improvements, and work closely with engineers. Ideal if you have 5+ years or a related technical degree, are strong at root-cause troubleshooting, and want a role with 401(k) + match, health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.