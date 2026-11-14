Manchester’s leadership job market is busy right now, with several companies hunting for experienced managers and executives. If you’ve led teams and owned results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Manchester, NH (floating office leader role)

(floating office leader role) Type: Full-time

Run a vision care office like it’s your own small business: you’ll own P&L, team performance, and patient experience while partnering closely with optometrists. Good fit if you have 2+ years in retail or hospitality management, enjoy coaching teams, and want strong benefits, PTO from day one, and bonus potential.

Employer: Oil and Gas World

Oil and Gas World Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Senior role leading day-to-day operations, budgets, KPIs, and cross-functional projects across the company. Ideal if you’ve run multi-site operations, owned P&L, and have experience in oil & gas or heavy industry, with a focus on safety, process improvement, and mentoring other leaders.

Employer: UNION LEADER

Location: Manchester, NH (in person)

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 per year + incentives

Type: Full-time

Own all audience revenue (advertising + circulation) for a $12M news organization, with a big push on digital subscriptions and ad growth. Great for a hands-on sales leader with 7+ years at Sales Director level, strong B2B/B2C revenue experience, and comfort modernizing legacy print systems. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and relocation help.

Employer: PINA&KAKAW

PINA&KAKAW Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Build and lead operations for natural gas projects and energy services, from industrial heating upgrades to renewable natural gas and mobile CNG/LNG supply. Best for someone with senior energy or infrastructure operations experience who has launched new service lines, managed field delivery, and set safety and environmental standards; compensation includes base + performance incentives and potential relocation/housing and vehicle support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—executive roles often evolve around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.