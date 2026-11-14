Manchester’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level sales to management and field roles. Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)

Energy North Group (Haffner’s) Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,000 – $70,000/year + eligible sign-on bonus (up to $300)

Lead a busy convenience store, coach a team, and keep the shop running smoothly day to day. Comes with advancement opportunities, on-demand pay, store discounts, and health, dental, and tuition reimbursement for full-timers.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hour base + commission (total potential $65,000–$75,500+/year depending on performance, location, and hours)

Help customers find the right phones, plans, and tech while earning strong commission on top of hourly pay. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid time off, and big discounts on Verizon services.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes in a friendly, busy store. Offers flexible schedules, a 30% employee discount, and access to development programs, including tuition-free options for a GED or bachelor’s degree.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Field role covering Concord/Manchester, NH

Field role covering Type: Full-time, field-based (not remote)

(not remote) Pay: $30.53/hour starting (~$61,500/year), range up to $47.31/hour; $1,500 sign-on bonus for licensed candidates

Work out in the field inspecting vehicles, writing estimates, and helping customers after accidents. Includes paid training (with travel), a company vehicle for the territory, day-one health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your esthetics or cosmetology license to do brow and facial waxing, tinting, and quick makeup services at the Brow Bar. You’ll focus on guest experience, product recommendations, and building a loyal client base inside a busy beauty store.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $19.00/hour

Hands-on leadership role overseeing stock, displays, and daily store operations, often acting as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of management experience and like a fast, fun, high-energy retail floor.

Employer: Triangle Credit Union

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teller-style role handling cash, member transactions, and basic banking questions with a focus on friendly, accurate service. Great if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want a more office-style schedule in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.