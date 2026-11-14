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🔧 Manchester, NH Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manchester’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, with steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and keep spaces looking sharp. If you’re handy and don’t mind working indoors and out, these roles are worth a look.
Facilities Mechanic II
- Employer: Families in Transition
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00 – $29.00 per hour
Mission-driven role keeping housing and shelter sites safe and running well. You’ll handle repairs, building systems, snow removal, and help mentor junior staff, with company vehicle, tools, phone, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, retirement plan).
Facilities Mechanic I
- Employer: Families in Transition
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour
Good fit if you have at least a year of maintenance or trade experience and want to grow. You’ll do building repairs, basic mechanical and plumbing work, snow removal, and travel between sites with a company vehicle, phone, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays).
Property Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Madison Properties, LLC
- Location: Manchester, NH (135-unit apartment complex)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour
Hands-on role at a single large apartment community, ideal if you’re strong in carpentry, painting, and snow plowing with 5+ years’ experience. You’ll handle unit turns, light plumbing and electrical, on-call emergencies, and get health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Manchester, NH (mobile / on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Great if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, using your own detailing equipment, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection while providing friendly, professional service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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