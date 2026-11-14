Manchester’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, with steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and keep spaces looking sharp. If you’re handy and don’t mind working indoors and out, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Families in Transition

Families in Transition Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $29.00 per hour

Mission-driven role keeping housing and shelter sites safe and running well. You’ll handle repairs, building systems, snow removal, and help mentor junior staff, with company vehicle, tools, phone, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, retirement plan).

Employer: Families in Transition

Families in Transition Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour

Good fit if you have at least a year of maintenance or trade experience and want to grow. You’ll do building repairs, basic mechanical and plumbing work, snow removal, and travel between sites with a company vehicle, phone, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Madison Properties, LLC

Madison Properties, LLC Location: Manchester, NH (135-unit apartment complex)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Hands-on role at a single large apartment community, ideal if you’re strong in carpentry, painting, and snow plowing with 5+ years’ experience. You’ll handle unit turns, light plumbing and electrical, on-call emergencies, and get health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Manchester, NH (mobile / on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, using your own detailing equipment, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection while providing friendly, professional service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.