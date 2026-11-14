Manchester’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Manchester, NH (plus nearby clinics within 1 hour)

(plus nearby clinics within 1 hour) Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts, includes some weekends/holidays)

(12-hour shifts, includes some weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face patients see at this urgent care clinic. You’ll greet visitors, handle check-in, update records, take payments, and keep the front desk running smoothly while learning the medical side of admin work.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Listed as Internship (40 hours/week, flexible schedule)

Listed as (40 hours/week, flexible schedule) Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Support a home-care office with scheduling staff, handling referrals, keeping files up to date, and helping with payroll and collections. This role pays well for admin work and lets you see the impact you have on patients and families every day.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Rehab at Rivers Edge, Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri with one evening to 7 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Run the new-patient intake office for outpatient rehab: process referrals, schedule visits, verify insurance, and track records in Epic. Good fit if you have medical office experience and like owning a detailed, start-to-finish process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the right fit shows up once you see the full details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.