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📅 Nov 16 meeting on alcohol, drugs & youth services
12 days ago
📅 Special Committee on Alcohol & Youth Services Meeting
A city Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs & Youth Services will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
- Location: City Hall, Aldermanic Chambers
- Event type: One-time official city meeting
- Category: City Clerk / official city business
If you’re interested in how the city addresses alcohol, drug issues, and services for youth, you can attend this meeting in person at City Hall.
More Info: Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs & Youth ...
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