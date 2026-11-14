📅 Special Committee on Alcohol & Youth Services Meeting

A city Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs & Youth Services will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Location: City Hall, Aldermanic Chambers

City Hall, Event type: One-time official city meeting

One-time official city meeting Category: City Clerk / official city business

If you’re interested in how the city addresses alcohol, drug issues, and services for youth, you can attend this meeting in person at City Hall.