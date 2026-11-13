Manchester’s education scene is busy right now, with options from college teaching to K–12 arts and special education support. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: University of New Hampshire – Manchester Campus

University of New Hampshire – Manchester Campus Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, adjunct

Pay: $4,200–$4,830 per course

Teach undergrad courses like Psychobiology, Brain & Behavior, or Neurobiology of Mood Disorders for the Psychology / Neuropsychology Program. Great fit if you have at least a master’s in psychology, neuroscience, or a related field and enjoy explaining complex brain science in clear, engaging ways.

Employer: Kreiva Academy Public Charter School

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $35,000/year

Teach acting, movement, voice, and music history while directing two productions a year for middle and high schoolers. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in Theater/Performing Arts/Music/Education, love working with teens, and want to build a creative, inclusive classroom.

Employer: Applied ABC (serving Birch Academy)

(serving Birch Academy) Location: Manchester, NH

Type: BCBA / other (school-based)

Pay: Not listed

Support students with autism and developmental delays at Birch Academy, a 10‑month specialized school. You’ll run FBAs, design and oversee BIPs, provide ABA therapy, and train staff as part of a strong interdisciplinary team. Requires a master’s in ABA or related field and BCBA certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have similar openings or upcoming needs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.