Manchester’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or more strategic buying and planning. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Manchester, NH this week.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category, but posting notes part time)

Part-time (listed under full-time category, but posting notes part time) Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and getting online orders ready for pickup or delivery. Good fit if you have a bit of retail or warehouse experience and want flexible hours, store employee discounts, and access to benefits and PTO based on your status.

Employer: United States Postal Service

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $19.02 per hour

Load and unload trucks, move and sort bulk mail, and help keep the mail flowing on time. This is steady, in-person work with health, dental, vision, and paid time off, and the USPS notes that people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Marmon Aerospace & Defense LLC

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Mid-level buying role where you manage raw material purchasing, work with suppliers, and support on-time delivery for manufacturing. Great if you have a degree in Supply Chain/Business or 3+ years’ experience, know MRP/ERP systems, and want to drive lean, data-driven supply chain projects.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while these roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.