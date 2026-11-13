Manchester’s transportation scene is busy right now, with options from local delivery to high‑paying OTR routes. If you like being on the road, there’s a good mix of schedules and experience levels here.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role covers open delivery routes, picking up and delivering uniforms and facility products to business customers. Good fit if you’re 21+, meet DOT requirements, and want strong benefits, training, and room to grow.

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Shift: 12:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Drive a delivery van or box truck (no CDL needed) moving electrical supplies between customers, branches, and suppliers. Great if you like overnight hours, steady work, and a full benefits package with training and advancement.

Employer: AutoFair Ford (AutoFair Automotive Group)

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: High earning potential, performance-based (exact pay not listed)

Hands-on role doing oil changes, basic maintenance, and learning full repair work on trucks and vehicles. Ideal for someone early in their auto career who wants world-class training, certifications, and a path to higher technician pay.

Employer: MLB Workforce

Location: Based in Manchester, NH area (OTR, East of Mississippi)

Based in area (OTR, East of Mississippi) Type: Full-time OTR

Salary: About $93,600 – $115,000 per year, $2,000+ avg weekly gross, $5,000 sign-on bonus

High-paying OTR role with weekly minimum guarantees, safety bonuses, and 401(k) match. Best for experienced CDL‑A drivers who want strong, steady miles and don’t mind being on the road for longer stretches.

Employer: Times 2 Ads (Amazon delivery partner)

Location: Hooksett, NH (Amazon Station, 400 Technology Dr.) – easy drive from Manchester

– easy drive from Manchester Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Pay: $23.75/hr + weekly performance bonus, overtime, PTO

Deliver Amazon packages in a company vehicle, no CDL or experience needed (paid training). Good if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear hourly rate with health benefits.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands (Harvey Building Products)

Location: Londonderry, NH (30 Jacks Bridge Rd) – short commute from Manchester

– short commute from Manchester Type: Full-time, day shift Monday–Friday

Pay: $30.00/hour

Drive tractor trailers delivering windows and doors to dealers and job sites, with regular daytime hours and full benefits starting day one (for full-time). Great for experienced CDL‑A drivers who want local/regional work and to be home daily.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on routes, home time, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.