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Manchester
🚌 Manchester, NH transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
9 days ago
Manchester’s transportation scene is busy right now, with options from local delivery to high‑paying OTR routes. If you like being on the road, there’s a good mix of schedules and experience levels here.
Route Specialist
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role covers open delivery routes, picking up and delivering uniforms and facility products to business customers. Good fit if you’re 21+, meet DOT requirements, and want strong benefits, training, and room to grow.
Truck Driver
- Employer: Rexel USA
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 12:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a delivery van or box truck (no CDL needed) moving electrical supplies between customers, branches, and suppliers. Great if you like overnight hours, steady work, and a full benefits package with training and advancement.
Automotive Apprentice / Truck Lube Technician
- Employer: AutoFair Ford (AutoFair Automotive Group)
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: High earning potential, performance-based (exact pay not listed)
Hands-on role doing oil changes, basic maintenance, and learning full repair work on trucks and vehicles. Ideal for someone early in their auto career who wants world-class training, certifications, and a path to higher technician pay.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver – $2,000+ Average Weekly Gross
- Employer: MLB Workforce
- Location: Based in Manchester, NH area (OTR, East of Mississippi)
- Type: Full-time OTR
- Salary: About $93,600 – $115,000 per year, $2,000+ avg weekly gross, $5,000 sign-on bonus
High-paying OTR role with weekly minimum guarantees, safety bonuses, and 401(k) match. Best for experienced CDL‑A drivers who want strong, steady miles and don’t mind being on the road for longer stretches.
Delivery Driver – $23.75/hr
- Employer: Times 2 Ads (Amazon delivery partner)
- Location: Hooksett, NH (Amazon Station, 400 Technology Dr.) – easy drive from Manchester
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Pay: $23.75/hr + weekly performance bonus, overtime, PTO
Deliver Amazon packages in a company vehicle, no CDL or experience needed (paid training). Good if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear hourly rate with health benefits.
CDL Class A Truck Driver – $30/hr
- Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands (Harvey Building Products)
- Location: Londonderry, NH (30 Jacks Bridge Rd) – short commute from Manchester
- Type: Full-time, day shift Monday–Friday
- Pay: $30.00/hour
Drive tractor trailers delivering windows and doors to dealers and job sites, with regular daytime hours and full benefits starting day one (for full-time). Great for experienced CDL‑A drivers who want local/regional work and to be home daily.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on routes, home time, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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