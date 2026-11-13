Manchester’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can grow accounts and build relationships. Here are several solid roles if you like being out in the field and driving results.

Employer: Novartis

Novartis Location: Manchester, NH (field-based / remote in territory)

(field-based / remote in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$245,700/year (range varies by level)

Field-based pharma sales role calling on dermatology accounts across Maine and New Hampshire. You’ll own a territory, lead account strategy, and use data and digital tools to engage healthcare providers and support better patient outcomes. Heavy travel (60–80%) and recent experience in complex sales or healthcare is key.

Employer: Rocky Brands, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 base, estimated total compensation: $100,000

Hunt-focused sales role centered on new business only—prospecting, cold calling, networking, and closing new accounts. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, love building a pipeline, and can travel up to 50% to grow territory revenue.

Employer: Ethos Group

Location: Manchester, NH, US

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Very competitive base salary + lucrative monthly, quarterly & annual bonuses (exact base not listed)

Relationship-driven sales role promoting hospice services to physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, and community partners. Ideal if you have hospice or home health sales experience, strong local market knowledge, and want full benefits plus performance bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open to related roles once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.