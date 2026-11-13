Manchester’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pour drinks, chat with guests, and keep the energy up in a lively sports bar setting. Good fit if you enjoy a busy bar, game days, and working with a tight front-of-house team.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.59 – $19.80/hour

Hands-on kitchen role using fresh, locally sourced ingredients with state-of-the-art equipment. You’ll prep, cook, help train new hires, and interact with guests, with access to benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: From $16.50/hour

Bake, decorate, and package breads, pastries, and cakes while helping members with special orders. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, paid time off, health benefits options, 401(k) with company match, and an employee stock purchase plan.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.