undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Manchester, NH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on 1st & 2nd Shift
Manchester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.
Injection Mold Set Up Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Tecomet, Inc
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and run plastic injection molding machines, handle first-piece inspections, and help troubleshoot equipment. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of injection molding experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of machine setup, quality checks, and hands-on maintenance.
Manufacturing Associate – Mixer (2nd Shift, 3pm–11pm)
- Employer: Grimco, Inc.
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3pm–11pm)
- Pay: $23+ per hour plus $0.75/hr shift differential
Prepare and mix materials for extrusion lines, run mixers and grinders, and keep production flowing. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking and standing) and comes with full benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, and paid holidays.
Production Technician – 1st Shift
- Employer: Envision Technology, LLC
- Location: Manchester, NH 03109
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6:00am–3:30pm, every other Fri 6:00am–2:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Support engineers by assembling, testing, and troubleshooting electro-mechanical and optical systems used in defense and government work. Great for someone with an EE/ME/manufacturing background or 5+ years equivalent experience who wants steady daytime hours and strong benefits.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing spots in Manchester tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.