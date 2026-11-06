🏭 Manchester, NH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on 1st & 2nd Shift

Manchester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Tecomet, Inc

Tecomet, Inc Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run plastic injection molding machines, handle first-piece inspections, and help troubleshoot equipment. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of injection molding experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of machine setup, quality checks, and hands-on maintenance.

Employer: Grimco, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3pm–11pm)

Pay: $23+ per hour plus $0.75/hr shift differential

Prepare and mix materials for extrusion lines, run mixers and grinders, and keep production flowing. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking and standing) and comes with full benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Envision Technology, LLC

Location: Manchester, NH 03109

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6:00am–3:30pm, every other Fri 6:00am–2:30pm)

(Mon–Thu 6:00am–3:30pm, every other Fri 6:00am–2:30pm) Salary: Not listed

Support engineers by assembling, testing, and troubleshooting electro-mechanical and optical systems used in defense and government work. Great for someone with an EE/ME/manufacturing background or 5+ years equivalent experience who wants steady daytime hours and strong benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing spots in Manchester tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.