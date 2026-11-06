🐶 Gentle Rescue Dogs in Manchester, NH Ready for Adoption

Two very special rescue dogs are waiting near Manchester, NH (location Maine) for someone kind to bring them home. Both are with Give a Dog a Home Rescue - NH (location MAINE) and came from tough situations in Texas, but they’re now safe and ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / German Shepherd Dog mix

Miniature Pinscher / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (young puppy)

(young puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings

Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings Shelter: Give a Dog a Home Rescue - NH - (location MAINE)

Source: adoptapet

Skye is a young pup who was saved from a high-kill shelter in Texas. She was almost adopted there, but a limp made her future uncertain and she ended up on the urgent list. The rescue stepped in, got her to the vet for an evaluation, and is now helping her heal and find a real forever home.

She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love. If you’re open to a sweet, resilient youngster who’s already beaten the odds, Skye could be your girl.

For questions or adoption info, please contact Give a Dog a Home Rescue - NH - (location MAINE).

👉 Meet Skye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix, exact breed unknown)

German Shepherd Dog (mix, exact breed unknown) Age: Adult (around 2 years)

(around 2 years) Gender: Female

Weight: About 40 lbs (smaller than a typical German Shepherd)

About 40 lbs (smaller than a typical German Shepherd) Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Shelter: Give a Dog a Home Rescue - NH - (location MAINE)

Source: adoptapet

Daisy survived a very hard start. She was taken from a home in Texas under cruelty charges, with a collar embedded in her neck and a heavy tick infestation. She received emergency surgery at the shelter to remove the collar and treat her wounds, and then rescue stepped in to give her a second chance.

She has the look of a German Shepherd but in a lighter, smaller body. Daisy deserves a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and learn that people can be kind. If you’ve been hoping to help a dog who truly needs a fresh start, Daisy may be the one.

For questions or adoption info, please contact Give a Dog a Home Rescue - NH - (location MAINE).

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Manchester, NH or southern Maine, please consider opening your home to one of these brave dogs, or share their stories so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.