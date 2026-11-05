🚧 Manchester, NH Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Manchester’s building scene is busy, from big infrastructure projects to home energy upgrades. If you work with your hands and like seeing a project come to life, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Methuen Construction Company, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH (travel across New England may be required)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$50/hour

Work on water/wastewater plants, industrial sites, and other heavy civil jobs with a well-known contractor. You’ll handle formwork, framing, drywall, finishes, scaffolding, and more, with strong health benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Employer: DEW Construction

Location: Manchester, NH (NH projects, based out of Manchester office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (not listed)

Lead self-perform crews, support quality control, and work closely with the Superintendent. Good fit if you have solid construction experience, a strong safety record, and want a company that invests in training, growth, and long-term careers.

Employer: ProConnect Network

Location: Manchester, NH area (field-based, in person)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: About $700–$1,800 per week

Perfect if you have auto, body shop, car audio, or 12-volt wiring experience and like working on your own. You’ll drive your own vehicle to fleet and equipment sites, get jobs sent to your phone, enjoy a flexible schedule, weekly pay, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: LivSmart Home Services

Location: Manchester, NH (supports NH operations)

Type: Contract (Qualifier role)

Pay: $1,500 per month

Long-term qualifier role for someone who already holds all three active New Hampshire licenses: HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. You won’t be doing installs; your licenses qualify the company so they can run home energy rebate projects under one roof.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.