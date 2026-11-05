🔧 Manchester, NH building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Manchester’s keeping busy, and so are the buildings that need to be cleaned, maintained, and kept safe. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on residential and light commercial HVAC. You’ll do preventive maintenance, diagnose issues, and repair furnaces, AC units, and heat pumps while working independently in customers’ homes.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, inspect, and repair fire extinguishers, exit lights, and suppression systems. Good fit if you like safety-focused work, don’t mind travel, and want strong training, benefits, and growth in the fire protection field.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: Manchester, NH – 859 Hanover Street

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.10 – $22.60 per hour

Keep the store, restrooms, and parking lot clean and safe, plus handle minor repairs and snow/ice on sidewalks. Good for someone who likes steady movement, flexible hours, and a team setting.

Employer: Granite State Mechanical Services

Location: Manchester, NH (in-person, within ~30 minutes)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour (plus overtime)

Top-tier HVAC diagnostics and repair on complex residential and commercial systems, with mentoring duties and a take-home truck. Ideal if you have 6+ years’ experience and want high pay, strong benefits, and no sales-pressure culture.

Employer: Pro Dough Company

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Wash and sanitize pizza dough trays in a food production setting, starting as early as 4 AM. Great if you like fast-paced, physical work, want overtime potential, and appreciate a family-owned company; Spanish speakers welcome.

Employer: GFS Building Maintenance, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Up to $19.00 per hour

Daytime commercial cleaning (vacuuming, dusting, trash, restrooms, kitchens) with weekly pay and no experience required. Good entry point if you want to stay active, work weekdays, and grow with a long-established company.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.