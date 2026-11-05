🚚 Manchester, NH Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manchester’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse docks to corporate sourcing teams. Here are several solid supply chain and logistics roles hiring in Manchester, NH this week.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Manchester, NH (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office)

Manchester, NH (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office) Salary: $132,170 – $146,860/year + potential incentive

+ potential incentive Type: Full-time

Lead category strategy for natural gas and facilities services with a big focus on complex contracts, supplier performance, and cost savings. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years’ experience, strong negotiation skills, and a bachelor’s degree (MBA preferred).

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Manchester, NH (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office)

Manchester, NH (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office) Salary: $111,050 – $123,390/year + potential incentive

+ potential incentive Type: Full-time

Mid–senior level sourcing role driving RFPs, complex contract negotiations, and supplier performance for medium to high complexity buys. Good fit if you have 5+ years in strategic sourcing/procurement and want to be a go‑to subject matter expert.

Employer: R+L Carriers

Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Salary: Starting at $29.26/hour

Schedule: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1:00am–9:30am

Type: Full-time, dock/warehouse

Operate a forklift on a covered freight dock, loading and unloading trailers up to 53’ long in a fast-paced LTL environment. Comes with 1 week of vacation after 90 days plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and access to company employee resorts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update these pages with new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.